Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PIFYF stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIFYF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

