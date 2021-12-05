PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RCS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

