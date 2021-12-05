PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PMF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.