PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of PMF opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.