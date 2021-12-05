PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
