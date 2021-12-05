PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 45.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

