PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,672 shares of company stock valued at $275,397 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period.

NRGX stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

