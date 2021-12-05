PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PDI opened at $25.44 on Friday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $378,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

