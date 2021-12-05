PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PCI opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

