PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years.

PZC opened at $10.83 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

