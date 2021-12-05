PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) One Day Volume Tops $50,541.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for $4.59 or 0.00009356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.54 million and $50,541.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

