Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. Photronics has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

