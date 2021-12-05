Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Up 22.2% in November

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

PSXP opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

