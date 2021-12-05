Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 32.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 21.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,048 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1,435.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

