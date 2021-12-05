Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

