PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of PetMed Express worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

