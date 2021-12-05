PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.67% of PetMed Express worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PetMed Express by 98,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

