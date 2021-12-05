Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Lowered by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,662 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $115,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $40.59 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

