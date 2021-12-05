PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $164.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

