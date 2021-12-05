Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

