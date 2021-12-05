Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PEGRY stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

