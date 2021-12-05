PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $459.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

