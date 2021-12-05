PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 141,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 466,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCSB opened at $18.69 on Friday. PCSB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

