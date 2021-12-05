Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $243.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,403 shares of company stock valued at $47,886,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

