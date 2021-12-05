PAYCENT Price Down 31.3% This Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $73,532.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00236732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

