Pawtocol Reaches Market Cap of $10.65 Million (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

