Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,022,000 after buying an additional 86,506 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 451,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

