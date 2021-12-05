Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 268,285 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.34 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

