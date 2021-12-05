Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99.

