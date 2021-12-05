Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,275,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.92 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

