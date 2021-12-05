Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,683 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.