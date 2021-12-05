Patrick Maroney Purchases 7,500 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 710.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $444,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

