Patientory Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $910.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

