Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

