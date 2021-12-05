Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

PGRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 1,642,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,045. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

