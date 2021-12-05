Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.31. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.