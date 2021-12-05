Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,174,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after buying an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.