Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

MODV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

