Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,554 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.