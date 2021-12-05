Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $192,862.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $192,862.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00034577 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,700,936 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.