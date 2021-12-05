Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00.
PLMR stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
