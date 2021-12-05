Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00.

PLMR stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

