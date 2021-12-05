Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 4.1% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.