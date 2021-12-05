Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

UEIC opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.