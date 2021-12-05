Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 695 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

