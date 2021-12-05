Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,958 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average of $177.35. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

