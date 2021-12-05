Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.24.

LULU opened at $435.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $437.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

