Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.98 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

