Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,272 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $151.09 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

