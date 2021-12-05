Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,015 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,162,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 324,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 71.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 125,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

