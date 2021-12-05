Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

