OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.13).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.63.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

