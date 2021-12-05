OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 545.83 ($7.13).

Shares of OSB stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.63.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

