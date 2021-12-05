Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,068 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

